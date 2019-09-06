Health science students engage in scavenger hunt

Enterprise Career and Technology Center students Crager Hester, Chantiffanei Lampley and Anahy Ramirez identify safety violations in a hospital room setting.

Health science students at Enterprise Career and Technology Center recently enjoyed a task of a different sort while engaging in career development.

The students participated in a specially-designed scavenger hunt across the school. They were tasked with spotting safety violations within a hospital setting.

According to ECTC College and Career Counselor Sherry Fitzpatrick, the Alabama Department of Education requires all career and technical programs to conduct a unit on safety within their fields of study.

Each student must pass a safety test with 100% to be able to remain in the program.

“Our health science teachers use explanations and authentic work simulations to prepare their students not only for the safety test, but for future careers within the medical field,” Fitzpatrick said.

The scavenger hunt required students to identify safety violations in numerous areas including equipment, electrical and mechanical.

Students were placed into teams and were asked to answer questions and identify the meanings of specific symbols placed throughout the school.

