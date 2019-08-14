Several heat advisories have been issued for Coffee County and surrounding areas in the past few days, and EMA Director James Brown said he expects those advisories to continue.
“Based off current predictions for the next few days and the high humidity rate, I expect that to stay probably for the rest of the week,” Brown said.
According to Brown, current conditions see the heat index as high as 108 degrees. Those temps can be extremely dangerous and lead to heat exhaustion or heat stroke.
Brown said there are several things people can do to combat the heat.
“Of course drink plenty of fluids,” he said. “If you can find an air-conditioned place, go to it. Try to limit your outdoor activity, and a cool rag around the neck can help a little bit. If you have to work outside, just be cautious. Don’t leave pets or kids in cars at all. At an outside temperature of 98 degrees, the temperature inside a car can reach 135 degrees within 20 minutes.”
Currently, no heat shelters are open because temps are going down at night. However, those with elderly relatives could take advantage of senior centers or other possible avenues, Brown said.
He said staying in an air-conditioned area is important.
“If you lose your AC, I would definitely find a friend or someplace where you can stay,” Brown said. “We don’t want anybody in a house with no AC when it’s 107 or 108 out there with the heat index.”
Brown also said it’s important to know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
Common signs of heat exhaustion include confusion, dark-colored urine which shows dehydration, dizziness, fatigue and headache.
“A lot of these are the same with heat stroke, but lack of sweating is one thing that we’re looking for,” he said. “If you’re not sweating, you’re probably heading into a heat stroke. There are also other signs such as red, hot, dry skin and rapid heartbeat.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.