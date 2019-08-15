Help, support emphasis of Service Agencies meeting

Several members from organizations around Coffee County and beyond came to the Enterprise Farmer’s Market on Wednesday for the second Coffee County Association of Service Agencies (CCASA) meeting.
The group brings together representatives from various agencies and allows them to come together to do service projects, or to get help and support from others.
“We’re here to share ideas,” said Peggy Contreras, the group’s president. “This is about listening to the ideas and the news of other agencies or organizations. If they need volunteers, for instance, they could connect and see if any other agencies could help.”
Each attendee introduced themselves and spoke a bit about their organization or agency. Some of the organizations included at the meeting were Hand Up Enterprise, Coffee County Department of Human Resources, Enterprise Autism Group, Pike Regional Child Advocacy Center and the Alabama Rural Coalition for the Homeless, represented by board member Lillian Zaworski out of Montgomery.
“We cover 42 counties, of which Coffee is one of them,” Zaworski said. “We’re here to help. Right now we’re in the middle of writing all the new grants, but our staff is amazing and they’ll get right back to you.”
Kay Kirkland, special projects coordinator for the city of Enterprise, was also in attendance. She mentioned the Centennial celebration and said the Boll Weevil Monument represents the very thing stressed at the meeting.
“It stands for coming together, for putting your differences aside and working together for the common good,” Kirkland said.
Coffee County DHR Director Deana Stinson said she was grateful for the organizations and glad to see them coming together.
“I’m really happy to be here to learn about some of the resources in the community that I wasn’t aware of,” Stinson said. “Everyone here has mentioned things that greatly benefit the population that we serve and the community as a whole, and I just want to thank you for everything ya’ll do. There are so many people that don’t come to our attention because their situations are taken care of and they end up in a better situation because of so many of you.”
Vice President Travis Parker said the group is a good way to organize service projects.
“It’s a great way to learn not only what other people do, but to swap information and swap help and to stop duplication,” Parker said. “For example, the backpack situation. If those efforts were organized across several agencies, every kid could get a back-to-school backpack. Maybe one group could do one school or one demographic. It’s really just trying to make everything a little more efficient as far as charity work is done.”
Parker said there are efforts to bring in more representatives from churches or nonprofits.
