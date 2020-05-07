Good Samaritan Helping Hands, which has offered assistance to the Enterprise community for more than 20 years, is planning a “Tribute to Mothers” on Saturday from 10 a.m. until noon.
Good Samaritan Helping Hands Director Mary Wiley said her group will offer free plants and other items to 100 moms during that time.
“I want to pay tribute to all of the mothers — those who are here and those who have gone on,” Wiley said. “We’ve all been affected by this pandemic. This is my way of saying we love you and we are in this world together.”
All the moms need to do on Saturday is pull up to Good Samaritan Helping Hands, which located at 708 S. Main Street, the pink building across the street from City Hall, and they will be handed their plant.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.