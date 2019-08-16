Herring honored at AAFC Summer Conference

Enterprise Fire Chief Byron Herring was honored earlier this week with an award commending his designation as the 2018 Alabama Career Fire Chief of the Year.
Herring -- who has spent 24 years as Enterprise Fire Chief and over 40 years with the Enterprise Fire Department -- received the prestigious honor in February after being chosen by a review committee.
“It meant a lot to me because it came from peers that I have the highest respect for from all across the state,” Herring told The Ledger in Feb. 2019. His honor was announced at the Alabama Association Fire Chiefs’ (AAFC) mid-winter conference in Tuscaloosa in February.
Herring said receiving his award at the summer conference was “a humbling and special honor.”
“I certainly appreciate it,” he said. “I expressed to everyone at the conference that it’s important to lean on your Alabama Fire Chiefs group of peers very strongly. There’s going to be times when you need to talk to someone or get help from someone not necessarily in your department.”
Herring also stressed the importance of family support and the recognition of the sacrifices families make every day in the lives of firefighters.
“My son and my wife were there, and I recognized them because of the support they’ve given me,” he said. “As fire chiefs, our family has to support us. It’s not easy without family support. A lot of the times things will happen and you have to be ready. You might be out for a weekend dinner and have your plans changed at a moment’s notice. It’s a big sacrifice.”
Overall, Herring said the award was recognition of the work of the Enterprise Fire Department.
“This award should have gone to the entire department,” he said. “Over the years, we’ve accomplished quite a bit. Without everybody’s support, we couldn’t accomplish anything. I encourage other fire chiefs to have teamwork in their department and remember that, while they may be the fire chief, they need to have everybody from rookies on up work together as one.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.