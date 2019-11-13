Students at Holly Hill Elementary School on Tuesday started a food drive to donate to the local food pantry and families in need as the holidays approach.
According to teacher Gretchen Levine, the Holly Hill “Leader in Me” Ambassadors are doing the food drive as their service project for the month of November. The food drive will run until Nov. 21.
“We would love for anyone in the community to donate to our canned food drive,” Levine said. “We have the donation points set up in the morning for the food drive — anyone who would like to donate can just drive through the front of the school and drop off (in the morning) or they can bring stuff to the front office.”
Earlier in the month, Levine sent a letter home with students about the food drive.
“Our food drive will help hungry families in our community,” the letter said. “Community food drives like ours help make sure those children and their families can get emergency food assistance when they need it.”
According to the letter, more than 4.5 million children in 2018 benefited from food pantry services.
Suggestions on items to donate include canned vegetables, apple sauce, canned tuna, granola bars, dried beans, canned soups, canned chicken, rice/pasta, peanut butter, beef stew and multigrain and low-sugar cereals.
