Those looking to take part in trick-or-treating celebrations in Enterprise can do so Thursday from 5:30-7 p.m.
The festivities might be dampened by showers, however, which is why local officials are encouraging added safety throughout the night.
“The forecast doesn’t look great,” Coffee County Emergency Management Agency Deputy Director Grant Lyons said. “It’s around 50% chance of rain. We wanted to put that out there just letting you all know that there’s a lot of kids and families that will be out, so if we have rain and if we have cooler temperatures, we want to ask the people to be careful, especially if they’re out and about in the weather.”
County Sheriff Dave Sutton encouraged county residents to slow down and pay attention as they engage in their trick-or-treating activities around the area.
“Please be careful out there moving around,” Sutton said. “(When) you get out there on the streets and you see the crowds out there in certain locations — it’s very easy to injure a child. Several years ago, we have a car (of people) that didn’t get everybody back in the car and an individual got ran over. If you leave with five children, make sure you have five children when you get back in (the car).
“Main thing is — look backwards and forwards when you’re moving around, and slow your speed down.”
