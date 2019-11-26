Editor’s Note: The following was submitted by Holly Hill Elementary and Pinedale Elementary schools third-grade students.
I am about to tell you how to cook a turkey. First you have to go to the store and pick a turkey. Next you go home and season the turkey. Then you have to cook the turkey. Last you get the turkey out of the oven and eat it.
Ava
You take out the insides. You take some herbs and vegetables and put them around the turkey. You put some more vegetables in it. You cook it in a crockpot or oven. You eat it.
Grayson
First, you have to go out and get it from the store or you can go out and shoot it. Next, you have to cook it in the oven or on the grill. Last you get to eat the turkey.
Jace
First, you put the turkey in a oven or grill. Then you roast it for about 1 hour. Then you put on some toppings if you want and then you have a turkey.
Anson
First, you have to buy a turkey to cook. Next, you have to cook the turkey or else you would eat raw turkey. Then you would cut it up and put dressing on it. Last, you would serve it for a Thanksgiving feast.
Anslee
put it down to make it in shape. Second, season it to get a good taste. Third, put it in the oven and cook it. Last, take it out and put veggies and fruit for the side. The End.
Olivia
Step 1: Find a turkey to cook. Sep 2: season the turkey that you found. Step 3: Put it in the oven and wait. Step 4: Cut it and serve it.
Amelia
