howard photo

The Howard family’s loyal dedication, leadership and support in the promotion of the Aquatics, Day Care, Fitness and Youth/Adult Sports of the Enterprise Family YMCA and the families of the Enterprise Community has touched many lives. (From left) Pictured are Brenda Howard-Volunteer; Rick Howard-YMCA Board Member; Pat Howard- Honorary Board Member for Life; Andrew Wehrly-Grandson-Volunteer; and Cindi Wehrly-Volunteer. Other Grandchildren not pictured are former employees of YMCA: Caleb Howard, Josh Howard and Marie Howard Thompson.
