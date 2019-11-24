Virginia Howard, the recipient of the 2019 Republican Women of Coffee County Sue Cobb Volunteer of the Year Award, was honored at the Nov. 20 RWCC meeting.
The award was established in 2002 in honor of Sue Cobb, a RWCC past president and recipient of the Alabama Federation of Republican Women’s (AFRW) Martha Foy Award for Outstanding Republican Woman. She has been involved with the Republican Women of Coffee County since the late 1990s, serving in various leadership roles, to include president from 2000-2003. During her presidency, RWCC was the recipient of the Mary Ellen Miller award for best AFRW club and the Sue Cobb RWCC Volunteer of the Year Award was established. She is a past AFRW President and also a recipient of the AFRW Martha Foy Award.
During 2019, Howard served the Republican party in many roles, RWCC Chaplain, AFRW Chaplain, Congressional District 2 AFRW Director, Alabama GOP Executive Committee member, Dale County Republican Committee Secretary, and Dale County Republican Executive Committee member.
At RWCC events, Howard always greets attendees and tells them about RWCC, the candidates, and what it means to be a Republican. She has lobbied state legislators regarding conservative issues, to include the repeal of Common Core. Howard is the incoming President of the Republican Women of Coffee County for 2020-2022.
