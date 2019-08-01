Hundreds attend Wiregrass -- Fort Rucker Job Fair

Several residents from the Wiregrass and beyond attend the 16th annual Wiregrass -- Fort Rucker Job Fair, held in Enterprise State Community College’s Lolley Gym and Student Center from Wednesday morning to afternoon. More than 20 Enterprise employers, including Medical Center Enterprise and the Enterprise Police Department, were on hand to meet with applicants. Some of the largest employers in Coffee County, Covington County and Henry County were in attendance as well. In total, 142 employers from across the country were included in the job fair offering around 7,200 jobs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.