MONTGOMERY — Huntingdon College announced today the names of the traditional day students who completed their degrees and became members of the Huntingdon College Class of 2020. Each graduate was awarded the Bachelor of Arts degree.
The following list, presented in alphabetical order by state and hometown, contains majors, hometowns, and Latin honors for each Class of 2020 traditional day program graduate.
Latin honors are awarded as follows:
» Cum Laude: GPA of at least 3.5 with at least 45 graded hours at Huntingdon;
» Magna Cum Laude: GPA of at least 3.75 with at least 45 graded hours at Huntingdon; and
» Summa Cum Laude: These students were awarded the Margaret Read Scholarship Medal for achieving the highest GPA in the Class of 2020.
Among the Huntingdon College Traditional Day Program Graduates, Class of 2020, are:
» Conner Alexander Howard; Business Administration; Enterprise; Cum Laude.
» Savannah Marie Gibbs; Accounting; Samson; Magna Cum Laude.
