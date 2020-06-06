MONTGOMERY — Huntingdon College offers 15 honor societies into which students may earn membership on the basis of academic achievement, leadership, or other merits. Although the installation of student members into some of the honor societies this spring 2020 was hampered because of closures or postponements caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the following honor societies announced inductees or students who qualified for induction:
Beta Beta Beta
Beta Beta Beta is a national biological honorary society, installed at Huntingdon College in 1946. The membership consists of third- and fourth-year students who have demonstrated active interest in biology and have taken at least three biology courses, earning an average grade of B or better. Spring 2020 inductees were:
» Abigail Marler ’21, Enterprise
Gamma Sigma Alpha
Gamma Sigma Alpha, a national Greek academic honor society, promotes intellectual interaction between and encourages scholarship by Greek students. Spring 2020 inductees were:
» Amanda Crowell ’21, Alpha Omicron Pi, Enterprise
» Abigail Marler ’21, Phi Mu, Enterprise
Lambda Pi Eta
Lambda Pi Eta, the National Communication Honor Society, requires that a student earn a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0 overall and 3.5 in the major; has earned at least 12 credit hours in communication studies courses; and ranks in the top 35 percent of his or her class. New inductees this year are:
» Savannah Gibbs ’20, Samson,
Omicron Delta Kappa
Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, was established at Huntingdon in 1989. Spring 2020 inductees were:
» Hayley Haggard ’21, New Brockton
Phi Eta Sigma
Phi Eta Sigma is an honor society that recognizes high academic achievement in the first year of college study. Membership eligibility is extended to those who have achieved cumulative grade point averages of 3.5 or better by the end of the first year while enrolled full-time in traditional day courses. The students must also rank in the top 20 percent of their class. Class of 2020 graduates who earned Phi Eta Sigma status after their freshman year are:
» Savannah Gibbs, Samson
Sigma Sigma Sigma 2020
Tri-Sigma is an honor society for Huntingdon College seniors. Members are elected by the faculty and by members honored during the preceding year. The basis of selection is high attainment in scholarship, spirit, and service. The spring 2020 inductees, all members of the Class of 2020, were:
» Savannah Gibbs, Samson
