Rob Hutson has been promoted to executive vice president of Navigator Development Group Inc.
In his new position, he will concentrate on business development and the operation of the companies related capture, proposal and business development systems and processes, according to Navigator’s owner and CEO Keith Gay.
Hutson is based out of the corporate headquarters office in Enterprise.
Gay also promoted Jim Moentmann to the position of president. Moentmann is based out of the Huntsville office and spends time periodically in Enterprise.
“The two executives really complement each other,” Gay said. “As a team, Jim and Rob will provide corporate oversight for business operations and all of the contracts executed at the different locations where we have people working,” he said.
Hutson joined Navigator in 2009 after serving 20 years in the Army. He is experienced in team building, decision making, and problem solving, as well as execution of people-based programs.
A Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business, Navigator is headquartered in Enterprise, with a regional office in Huntsville. For more than two decades, Navigator has provided top quality products and services to government and industry customers in the areas of aviation, training and technology.
