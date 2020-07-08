Elba City Schools released the 2020-21 school calendar Monday afternoon. The important dates to remember are as follows:
Aug. 7 — First day of school for all students
Nov. 23-27 — Thanksgiving break
Dec. 18-Jan. 7 — Christmas break
March 30-April 3 — Spring break
May 20 — Last day of school.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.