EDITOR’S NOTE: This is part two of a four-part series looking back at major news items around Coffee County in 2019.
A host of student accomplishments and a major announcement from Ben E. Keith were among the news highlights that occurred from May through July.
MayCoffee County sheriff’s Deputy Jace Holley receives a Medal of Honor from Gov. Kay Ivey for his actions in June 2018, when he was a first responder on the scene of a motor-vehicle accident off Highway 167 that claimed the lives of two adults and a child.
Enterprise High School students hold annual Decades Fair with a Boll Weevil Centennial focus for the celebration of the 100th birthday of the Boll Weevil Monument.
Nakira Bush makes history as the first EHS senior to graduate from high school while holding an associate degree.
Enterprise City Schools Board of Education hears first word on projected cost for a new baseball, softball complex — over $2.5 million.
Students at Enterprise Early Education Center come together to celebrate custodian Thomas Chadwick, known as “Mr. T.C.,” and his chalk art around the school.
Coffee County Relay for Life exceeds fundraising goal with $166,000.
Community rallies at the A.W. Herndon Marathan gas station in Enterprise to raise funds for the family of Aaron Brigman, a worker there who was killed after being struck by a car while walking home.
The Coffee County Courthouse Memorial to honor fallen heroes is updated to reflect Iraq and Afghanistan veterans.
Representatives from the city of Enterprise, including members of the Southern Broadway Dinner Theater, travel to Birmingham to make their pitch about why Enterprise should be named a Main Street Alabama city.
Jeremaine Williams is named new athletic director at Enterprise State Community College.
Shannon Roberts, interim Public Works director in Enterprise, says recycling continues strong despite the end of curbside recycling in August 2018. Roberts says many residents are taking advantage of the recycling station at 529 Glover Ave.
Enterprise’s Tyler Howard hits a clutch, game-winning goal with nine seconds left to send Enterprise boys soccer to the state title game. The boys would eventually fall after a back-and-forth affair with Hoover.
June The Enterprise Unit of the Boys & Girls Club of the Wiregrass begins operations of its first-ever summer program with Kaley Capehart as the director.
Enterprise earns distinction as a designated Main Street Alabama city. Main Street Alabama is an economic development initiative with a mission to revitalize Alabama’s downtown and traditional commercial districts.
Matt Barton is named new principal at Zion Chapel High School.
Enterprise student Courtney Werhan completes Space Academy at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center, home of Space Camp, Space Camp Robotics, Aviation Challenge, U.S. Cyber Camp and NASA Marshall Space Flight Center’s Official Visitor center. It is a week-long education program that promotes science, technology, engineering and math.
Jury awards $300,000 in damages to plaintiff Amy Pertuit against Medical Center Enterprise for illegal access and disclosure of protected health information.
The shopping center at 1032 Boll Weevil Circle gets a face-lift and a name change to Dauphin Plaza.
Enterprise resident Carlie E. Bryant receives Ambassador for Peace Medal to honor his service in the Korean War.
Ben E. Keith announces the planned opening of a new distribution center in New Brockton that will create 80 jobs and be a $100 million investment.
Enterprise golfer Emilia Smith qualifies for U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship.
July Former Enterprise High School standout T.J. Barnes returns to Enterprise to host his second annual football summer camp.
The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals upholds the murder conviction of Malcom Hunter. He was convicted of the 2017 murder of Ayanna Nneka Smith.
Aniyah Kitt, a 13-year-old track athlete at EHS, qualifies for Junior Olympics after her performance at the AAU Regional Qualifier in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Enterprise 6U National Wins the 2019 Dixie Youth Single A Rookie State Championship, finishing 3-1 in the tournament and defeating Millbrook in the championship game 25-19.
EHS’ new track-and-field facilities begin to take shape.
Coffee County District Judge Chris Kaminski is charged with ethics violations.
Enterprise’s Morgan Harrelson puts together an MVP effort in the North-South soccer game to lead the South squad to a 3-1 victory.
Historic Elba Theatre receives restoration grant.
Portions of Coffee County benefit from state grants awarded to “provide access to high-speed internet in several Alabama communities.”
