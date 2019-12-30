EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the conclusion of a four-part series looking back at major news items around Coffee County in 2019.
Enterprise paying respects to a fallen hero and Wayne Farms completing expansion and modernization — bringing new jobs to the area — were among the news highlights of the last three months of 2019.
October Zion Chapel Rebels’ football players Nathan Grantham and Zay Adair receive state recognition for their performance in a 34-30 win over Kinston.
Hundreds of people come to Enterprise Civic Center for “A Taste of Coffee County.”
Comedian and Bama fan “FunnyMaine” Johnson delights attendees at his speaking event at the Enterprise Country Club.
Gov. Kay Ivey and several dignitaries attend a groundbreaking ceremony at the site of the new Ben E. Keith distribution center in New Brockton.
Matt Whitton, a 2007 graduate of Enterprise High School, is selected as the new head baseball coach at EHS.
Enterprise City Schools Board of Education members vote to lessen a tuition hike for 2020-21. Tuition in that school year was decide as $300 per student for the first two students and $150 for each additional student — a decrease from the initial $500 per student for the first two students and $250 for each additional student.
NovemberConrad Stempel and Russell Smith are named the veteran and service member of the year, respectively.
Cassidi Kendrick is hired at the city’s first Main Street program director.
After a wild ending to the regular season, the Enterprise Wildcats travel to McGill-Toolen for their first playoff appearance since 2016 and, despite outperforming McGill-Toolen in nearly every facet of the game, fall 35-10 thanks to a late surge from the home team.
Savannah Maddox is chosen to represent the entire Trojan nation after her crowning as Troy University Homecoming Queen.
An Ozark man is arrested leaving an Enterprise hotel after federal agents said he made threats to President Donald Trump, including one stating he would “destroy” him.
Matt Larson is selected as the grand marshal of the Enterprise Christmas Parade.
Enterprise teen Andrew Workman is honored for his organ donation after his death in 2014.
Wayne Farms unveils completed expansion and modernization with a new facility adding 117,000 square feet of processing space alone.
Enterprise City Schools Superintendent Greg Faught announces plans to seek more home football games.
Donaldson Park courts are approved to be renamed in honor of local tennis legend William “Bill” Morris.
Caitlyn Nolin of New Brockton is crowned the new Miss Enterprise State Community College.
December
Artists Jessica Lacey Goodson and Katie Hughes work to paint Grinch murals around downtown Enterprise for the second annual Whoville celebration.
Enterprise rings in Christmas with annual parade featuring nearly 150 entries.
Ensign Joshua Kaleb Watson is remembered as a hero. Watson, a 2014 graduate of Enterprise High School, was among three killed by a shooter at Pensacola Naval Air Base. After being wounded, Watson was able to lead first responders to the shooter before succumbing to his injuries.
Enterprise holds a centennial celebration for the 100th birthday of the Boll Weevil Monument.
Janie Wiggins resigns as Enterprise High School volleyball coach after a long and successful career to have more time for family. Earlier in the year, Wiggins became one of a handful of coaches in Alabama to ever reach the 600 win milestone.
