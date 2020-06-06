A $900,000 grant from the state “Growing Alabama” program will enable the Enterprise Industrial Development Board to install infrastructure improvements on about 240 acres of city industrial property.
The Industrial Development Board, headed by President Whit Armstrong, announced the awarding of the grant Wednesday afternoon. The “Growing Alabama” grant is based upon a state law providing for a tax credit to Alabama income taxpayers who make contributions to Economic Development Organizations for approved qualifying projects.
“This grant shows the pro-growth attitude of our City and State, and illustrates that when business and government partner together, the City of Enterprise and our businesses can truly benefit,” said Enterprise Mayor Bill Cooper Wednesday after the announcement.
The Mayor expressed his gratitude to the state Secretary of the Department of Commerce Greg Canfield and his staff, the Alabama Renewal Commission and others who partnered with Enterprise to make this grant happen.
“We are very pleased about this grant,” Cooper said. “It will help fund the necessary infrastructure for the next phase of Industrial Development in the City of Enterprise.”
Enterprise was chosen as one of the 11 EDO’s throughout the state awarded grants this year. The IDB applied for the grant in September 2019.
The Mayor thanked the ID Board and Jonathan Tullos, executive director of the Wiregrass Economic Development Corporation.
“Jonathan compiled the information and was key in getting the work done to obtain this grant,” Cooper said. “On behalf of the City Council and the Industrial Development Board, I want to especially thank Alabama Power Company for its invaluable cooperation in this effort.”
Tullos said the grant is a “good win” for the City and the ID Board. He expects that water and sewer lines will be installed on the property beginning in just a few months, and that the “Growing Alabama” funds could also be utilized to fund additional infrastructure improvements as well.
He and Cooper emphasized the good foresight several years ago for the city to aid the ID Board in purchasing the 240 acres of property adjoining the northeast side of the Yancey Parker Industrial Park.
“This project will increase the marketability of the property and enhance our organization’s efforts to attract business and industry to the region,” Tullos said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.