The Internal Revenue Service is rolling out the “Get My Payment” tool, which will help U.S. citizens to track the date their COVID-19 relief payment will be deposited into their bank account or mailed to them, according to officials.
The tool will guide users through so they can submit personal bank account information in order to receive payments more quickly. As of now, mailed checks may not begin going out until May.
The IRS is not contacting any U.S. citizen to collect information.
If you do receive calls, texts, emails, or official-looking postcards or printouts that suggest that the IRS is seeking personal or bank account information from you, those requests should be taken as a scam.
