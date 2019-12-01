Drivers traveling through downtown Enterprise recently may have noticed some new guests in the form of the Grinch and several of the Whos from Whoville.
They’re in town for another “Whoville Holiday Celebration” on Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Artists Jessica Lacey Goodson and Katie Hughes have been working in recent weeks on artwork leading up to the celebration. The artwork has appeared at storefronts of various businesses on and around Main Street.
“I tried to relate them in some way to the business that I was painting,” Goodson said.
She added that she has enjoyed doing it and would love to keep the artwork going.
Alongside the artwork are wooden displays of characters from the Whoville world, and some customized displays connecting Enterprise with Whoville. For example, one display depicts Councilman Eugene Goolsby and wife Charlene, another depicts Sigmund Freud.
The displays are created by a woman in Virginia, Goodson said, and can be ordered through All About Art. Anyone interested in getting a personalized display should contact the store, 100 S. Main St.
The festive mood around downtown Enterprise is an effort to bring the community together and bring area residents into the city for holiday celebrations — think Candyland in Andalusia, Goodson said.
“We’re trying to grow it each year,” she said.
Downtown Enterprise’s Whoville Holiday Celebration kicks off at 10 a.m. and features plenty of activities throughout the day. There will be a Whoville character look-alike contest at 11 a.m., and there will be live entertainment on the North Main Street Stage.
From 10 a.m. to noon, families can visit and have photos made with the Grinch and Who Crew. At H&R Block until 1 p.m. there are holiday horse and carriage rides. Enterprise Public Library will host “Story Telling at the Library” starting at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
Other activities/happenings include:
Adult beverage and cocoa bar at Corks and Cattle from 10:30 a.m. to noon.
Holiday jewelry making and Grinch movie at Simply South from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Lunch with Santa at Rawls Restaurant from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be limited seating. Call for reservations.
Christmas tree ornament decorating at All About Art from 1-3 p.m.
Do-it-yourself diffuser craft class at Lunation at 4 p.m.
Grinch canvas painting class at All About Art at 7 p.m, $30, reservations recommended.
Additionally, there are all-day activities including a petting zoo, cookie decorating, gingerbread decorating, jewelry making, letters to Santa, “Who Hair,” “Who Faces,” “Who Games,” inflatables, train rides, a photo booth, and various arts and crafts.
