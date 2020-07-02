See the city like you’ve never seen it before in a new game by Escape Enterprise named It’s Enterprise. Like Pokémon Go or geocaching, It’s Enterprise is an app-based game for all ages. It is a mix between a puzzle, an escape room, and old-fashioned scavenger hunts all rolled into one. For more information, go to www.escapeenterprise.com, or call 334-400-2076.
It's Enterprise game now available
Kyle Mooty
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
MOST POPULAR
-
Alabama mayor resigns after post on Crimson Tide's BLM video
-
UPDATE: Ongoing feud over man, leaves one woman dead, one charged with murder
-
Gov. Ivey weighs extending safer-at-home order for Alabama
-
Enterprise City Schools announces 2020-2021 schedule
-
Dothan native, now UAB infectious disease expert, working on the COVID frontline
promotion
It's time to nominate your favorites! The annual Best of the Wiregrass is a way to support our community especially during these uncertain times with a fun and easy way to recognize local businesses. Make your nominations June 28th - July 17th.
promotion
This month we're giving you the chance to win a VISA GIFT CARD to go towards your next backyard cook-out! Enter today to win $$$ to either update your grill or for your grilling grocery bill.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.