See the city like you’ve never seen it before in a new game by Escape Enterprise named It’s Enterprise. Like Pokémon Go or geocaching, It’s Enterprise is an app-based game for all ages. It is a mix between a puzzle, an escape room, and old-fashioned scavenger hunts all rolled into one. For more information, go to www.escapeenterprise.com, or call 334-400-2076.

