Jackson receives VFW National Firefighter Award

Enterprise VFW 6683 presented Firefighter Robert C. Jackson the VFW National Firefighter Award. Pictured are (from left) VFW Quartermaster Larry Jones, VFW Auxiliary President Nancy Rathburn, Jackson, VFW Commander Otis Smith and VFW Jr. Vice Commander Randy Black.
