JACKSONVILLE — Kierra Jacobs of Enterprise graduated from Jacksonville State University during the Spring 2020 semester as part of the largest class in university history. Jacobs earned a Respiratory Therapy degree. Due to COVID-19, JSU has postponed its spring commencement ceremony to Aug. 1.
Jacobs graduates from Jacksonville State
- Jacksonville State University
-
-
- 0
MOST POPULAR
-
Two arrested after woman dragged by vehicle through Walmart parking lot
-
Vice search leads to four arrests
-
Publix confirms associates at two Dothan stores tested positive for COVID-19
-
Ariton man faces burglary charges after stealing a Cherry Coke
-
Cochran, Stinson named NMA basketball coaches, Mordecai takes over as A.D.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.