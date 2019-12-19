A new officer has suited up for Enterprise’s police force.
At Tuesday’s meeting of the Enterprise City Council, the department unveiled Jayco, a German shepherd, who will serve as EPD’s first community service K-9.
Part of Jayco’s duties will be working with kids and community members in educational exercises and building positive relations between police and community.
“The chief (T.D. Jones) and I had been bouncing (this idea) off each other for quite awhile,” said EPD Lt. Billy Haglund, who will serve as Jayco’s handler. “This year, he finally said, ‘Let’s do it.’”
Haglund said he tracked down Adam Beasley, of Guide Dogs of America, to inquire about getting a dog.
“We talked about it and it wasn’t but a couple of hours later the president of Guide Dogs of America (Russ Gittlen) was calling me,” said Haglund. “We’re really excited and can’t wait to engage the public with this, and we really believe a positive police encounter will promote another one — and that’s Jayco’s mission.”
The city recognized Beasley for his impact in serving as liaison between Enterprise Police Department and Guide Dogs of America, and also recognized the organization for providing Jayco and recognized the IAMAW Local Lodge, in Daleville, which contributed $2,000 to transport Jayco to Enterprise.
“We’ve talked about in the police department having a community relations dog,” Chief Jones said. “We have the drug dogs and we have different kinds of dogs, but we’ve never had one where we really felt comfortable having him around the children and things of that nature.
“(Jayco’s) been photographed more than anybody in the police department. Every time he shows up on Facebook, we get tons of comments. It’s been a great thing already. He’s just a big, big baby.”
Beasley said it was an “honor” for Guide Dogs of America to provide Jayco for such a unique venture.
“At Guide Dogs of America, we provide our guide dogs free of cost to the blind and visually impaired,” Beasley said. “We breed, raise and train guide dogs. Not every puppy makes it out to be a guide dog. Sometimes they need a little career change.
“Jayco decided he didn’t want to be a guide dog. He wanted to do something else, and he decided that his mission was to come to Enterprise to work with the EPD. I so want to thank the city of Enterprise for giving us the opportunity to provide you with a dog and to be able to take Jayco and love him and share him with the public.
“I think it’s going to be a great thing for Enterprise. This is a groundbreaking opportunity that you see here.”
