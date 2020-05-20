While the company is not saying if its Enterprise store is on the cutting board, JCPenney announced recently that the COVID-19 pandemic was the major reason it would be closing 242 of its 846 stores nationwide.
Enterprise Mayor Bill Cooper told the city council Tuesday night the city had been unable to get confirmation from the company regarding the future of the local store at 626 Boll Weevil Circle in the Enterprise Shopping Center.
The Plano, Texas headquarters of JCPenney is reducing its footprint by 30 percent. It did mention that it would focus on the Midwest, South, and Southeast, which could be good news for the Enterprise location.
JCPenney filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this month. Retailers J.Crew Group and Neiman Marcus have also filed for bankruptcy in May. JC Penney plans to close 191 stores in February 2021, but has not said when or where the other stores will close. It closed 27 stores nationwide in 2019. Enterprise and Dothan remained open.
In other business:
The council approved the installation of 10 new LED street lights for The Landing subdivision Phase II at an annual cost of $1,140. Also, seven new LED street lights were approved for the Stonechase subdivision Phase III at an annual cost of $798.
The Back to School Sales Tax Holiday was approved and is set for Friday, July 17, beginning at 12:01 a.m. and ending at midnight on Sunday, July 19.
Cooper advised that graduation is set for Enterprise High School was set for Thursday with four sessions scheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The sessions are at 8 a.m., 11 a.m., 2 p.m., and 5 p.m.
“We are asking citizens to abide by their plans,” Cooper said. “We are also asking citizens to be patient regarding the picking up of trash. We are a little behind. We are going full force. There is also paving going on, so be patient with that, too.”
Councilman Turner Townsend asked for everyone to remember the Shop Local idea.
“Please remember the small businesses,” Townsend said. “It’s never been more important to keep money here.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.