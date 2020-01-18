Enterprise Networking Alliance recently welcomed new member Rick Jenkins of The Freedom Group. The Freedom Group offers POS solutions and credit card processing designed to streamline a business and increase revenue. To learn more about its services, call Rick at 334-791-755, or visit www.fpsprocessing.com. ENA offers networking opportunities for business people in the Enterprise area. The group also donates time and money to several local charities. Anyone interested in meeting other business owners and participating in civic activities may attend a meeting at the Chamber of Commerce office Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. Pictured are Rick Jenkins and ENA president Donnia Rambin.
