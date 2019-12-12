Since 1963, the John Coffee Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution has hosted a Good Citizens Tea honoring students that were chosen as their school’s “Good Citizens.” The faculty of each area school selects a student to be their DAR “Good Citizen” by the following criteria: (1) dependability, which includes truthfulness, loyalty, and punctuality; (2) service, which includes cooperation, courtesy and consideration of others; (3) patriotism, which includes unselfish interest in family, school, community and nation; and (4) leadership, which includes personality, self-control and the ability to assume responsibility.
The DAR “Good Citizen” is a nationally recognized award with winners receiving a pin, certificate and a wallet recognition card. The “Good Citizens” for the Coffee County class of 2019 included Lauren Haley, Elba High School; Ashley-Sinclair Curtis, Enterprise High School; Creed Hawthorne, Kinston High School; Mary Beth Smith, New Brockton High School and Emily Wise, Zion Chapel High School.
A tea honoring these students took place at Bethany Baptist Church. The John Coffee DAR Regent Nell Gilmer gave the welcome and opening remarks. The invocation was given by the Chaplain Peggy Stroud. The presentation of the “Good Citizen” certificates to the five “Good Citizens” was the Good Citizen Chair Liz Barton. Hostesses for the reception were Peggy Stroud and Nell Gilmer. During the reception Zion Chapel High School’s Emily Wise was named this year’s winner of the essay contest and recipient of a $100 scholarship from the John Coffee DAR Chapter. Her essay will be submitted to the state DAR for further competition.
