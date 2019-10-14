Organizers are gearing up for the 10th annual Spooky in the Park next Friday night at Johnny Henderson Park.
The event, hosted by Enterprise Parks and Recreation, will be held on Oct. 18 from 5-8 p.m. Entrance is free.
Among the activities are a haunted adventure, escape rooms, face painting, multiple games with prizes, inflatables, a Mystery Maze and a DJ. The haunted adventure, escape rooms and Mystery Maze are new to Spooky in the Park.
“Last year, the Haunted Adventure was our Haunted Hayride,” said Program Coordinator Abby Hutto. “We turned it into an adventure this year because we’re adding more scenes and more characters and it’s going to be more interactive, so we’re really excited for that.
“For the escape rooms, Escape Enterprise is coming out to help us. In conjunction with that, they actually just launched their new Escape facilities on Rucker Boulevard. At Spooky in the Park, the room will not be a haunted room but there will be some live action going on.
“Mystery Maze is also brand new, and we’re going to have some characters to kind of interact with some of the younger kids. It’s built for the younger kids, but relatable for all ages.”
There will also be a costume contests for kids, adults and pets with prizes for the winners.
Registration for the costume contest is set for 5 p.m. until 6 p.m., with the show starting promptly at 6 p.m. With 100 people registering at last year’s costume contest, those who would like to participate are encouraged not to wait until the last minute to register.
This will be the first year that online registration is offered for the contests, as well. For information on how to register online, contact Enterprise Parks and Recreation at 334-348-2682.
This year’s contest features multiple age brackets with a first, second and third place prize awarded in each age bracket. Brackets are for children ages three and under, ages four through seven, ages eight through 13 and ages 14 and up.
Prizes for the pet costume contest will be awarded to the top three contests.
Additionally, there will be plenty of concessions for sale at the park including hamburgers, hotdogs, shaved ice, beverages and other goodies. There will also, of course, be plenty of candy.
Hutto said Spooky in the Park will be a great time for children and families.
