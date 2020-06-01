Enterprise was a forest and farm area with a total population of less than 400 when Johns Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church was founded in 1889. Three of those farms were owned by blacks: the Fleming, Grant, and Johns families.
The first church organized in the area was New Zion A.M.E. Church, which is located in present day Coppinville Community off Highway 84. Meetings were held on the Grant property from 1883-1889. In 1889, a quarterly conference held at New Zion granted permission to some members of New Zion to withdraw for the purpose of forming a new A.M.E. congregation nearer to their residence on what was then and is now Geneva Highway. Members of the Johns Family in the group authorized to organize a new church. The Johns family invited those members that left to meet on their property. Jason “Jake” Johns gave two acres for the new congregation, which began the creation of Johns Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church.
All A.M.E. churches in those early years were in the Alabama Annual Conference. Johns Chapel was accepted by the conference in 1889 and made part of the circuit. The first pastor was Rev. W.L. Lewis; Rev. S. Griffin, and the Rev. Hillard succeeded him. The South Alabama Annual Conference was organized at Johns Chapel in 1914 with Rev. W. M. Pyles as Pastor and Rt. Reverend J.H. Jones as Bishop.
The first building was destroyed by fire. The second building was destroyed by a storm.
The third building lasted through four pastors. The members expressed their desire for a brick building. Construction of a brick building began in 1922 and the final cornerstone was laid in 1928. Many modern upgrades from several pastors were added to Johns Chapel between 1920-1982. Reverend Roy Peters came to Johns Chapel in 1978. In 1982, the church building was completely destroyed by fire. Reverend Peters had a vision of the church building being large enough to serve the people of Enterprise and the Wiregrass Area. One of the many things the members wanted for Johns Chapel was a basement. However, members were told that Johns Chapel sits right on top of a lake that passes under the highway.
The sanctuary’s seating capacity was estimated to be 500, with a full fellowship hall and kitchen, office space, classrooms, a library, Sunday School rooms, conference room, a small chapel, and multi-purpose rooms on the two floors of the building. Due to Rev. Peter’s failing health, he retired after having a stroke while working on the church. He never preached in the sanctuary he designed. However, his funeral was held in the church sanctuary in 1987 as a tribute to him. Of greater note than the improvements and renovations of the physical building and grounds, pastors have led the members to higher heights spiritually and numerically.
After Bishop James L. Davis was appointed to the 9th Episcopal District (State of Alabama) in 2008, he reorganized the conferences, and Johns Chapel is now assigned to the Southeast Alabama Conference, Ozark Troy District, The Reverend Cleophas A. Guice, Sr., Presiding Elder (assigned Sept, 20, 2014). Presiding Elder Guice also served as pastor of Johns Chapel from 1992-1997 and led the church in a Jubilee Season with many advances in the congregation, both spiritual and temporal. Our current Presiding Elder is Reverend Johnny Rutledge, and our current Presiding Prelate is Bishop Harry L. Seawright, who was appointed to the 9th Episcopal District in 2016 at the General Conference in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
The church family strongly feels that God has smiled on Johns Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church down through the years. Over 30 pastors have served at Johns Chapel, with Reverend J. F. McCloud serving the longest tenure of 12 years. The current pastor, The Reverend Willie White, Jr., was appointed Nov. 3, 2018, and oversees some 30 ministries in the church. Pastor White is focused on bringing the members of the Body of Christ together and then leading them to greater heights. He is consistently positive and leads by the example of Christ. He has a constant smile an encouraging word, and wants to keep the Church vibrant, fun and effective. He has a particular love for youth and is a spiritually charismatic leader who has a goal of leading Johns Chapel to be all that God intends her to be.
White takes advantage of all available methods to win souls to Christ, e.g., traditional evangelism methods such as personal contact, class leader system, etc., as well as social media, texts, and e-mails. At this writing, 18 months since his appointment, the church has grown by leaps and bounds in Spirituality and Unity, as well as numerically in new members and guests. Since his arrival, the church has purchased a 24-passenger bus, completed extensive ceiling repair in the sanctuary, initiated several new and productive ministries, established on-line giving opportunities, as well as many other accomplishments in the name of the Lord.
Through the years, church anniversary celebrations have focused on the art of storytelling, singing, bonding of generations, and sharing our history with our children, ensuring that it is passed down to future generations. At this writing, many of those celebration venues amd events cannot be experienced due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a virus that has caused unprecedented worldwide disruption, illness, and over 300,000 deaths (source: Google). Due to restrictive mandates to slow the spread of the virus, the congregation has not gathered in the sanctuary for worship since Sunday, March 15, 2020.
During those two months, Pastor White has incorporated alternative methods of worship and fellowship via conference calls, parking lot worship, etc., in order to keep the congregation focused on God our Father, Christ our Redeemer, The Holy Spirit our Comforter, and Mankind our Family. His sermons have focused on reminding the congregation to pray without ceasing and “remain faithful in a dark place,” while looking forward to God’s deliverance in His time. For the 131st anniversary service in cars in the church parking lot, Pastor White’s sermon title and text were:
The members look forward to many more years of serving God as a congregation at this blessed location that has been consecrated and dedicated to God.
Three Pastors Who Served Prior to church entering the South Alabama Conference:
Reverend W. L. Lewis (First Pastor)
Reverend S. Griffin
Reverend Hillard
1914 — W. M. Pyles (Host — South Alabama Conference was organized at Johns Chapel)
1914-1916 — J.S. King
1916-1917 — T.J. Steward
1917-1921 — H.T. Coleman
1921-1924 — A. A. Davis
1924-1927 — W. H. Hightower
1927-1930 — W. D. Hargrove
1930-1931 — M. C. Miles
1931-1932 — R. W. Hilson
1932-1934 — M. G. Dickerson
1934-1936 — J. C. Jarrett
1936 — W. B. Mosley
1938 — R.L. Upshaw
1940-1946 — M. C. Crosky
1946-1948 — H. T. Coleman
1948-1949 — N. J. Hunt
1949-1954 — E. H. Patterson
1954 — H. T. Coleman
1954-1956 — S. D. Parker
1956-1966 — E. V. Burkett
1966-1978 — J. F. McCloud
1978-1986 — R. E. Peters
1987-1988 — R. G. Balthrope
1988-1990 — G. W. Curry
1990-1992 — Walter Sumlin
1992-1997 — C. A Guice
1997-2003 — T. W. Parker
2003-2005 — Carl McDaniel
2005-2009 — Tony C. Scott
2009-2014 — Vernon McLeod
2014 — Andrew T. Holtz, Jr. (Interim)
2014-2018 — Trevor E. Woolridge
2018-present — Willie White, Jr.
Compiled from previous documents and updated as of May 17, 2020, by Marge Simmons, Christian Education Director.
