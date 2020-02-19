Scotty Johnson has announced his candidacy for District 4 seat in the city of Enterprise.
“I am devoted to this city and love living here,” Johnson said. “I will do whatever I can to fight for families and our cultural values.”
Johnson said that as the city continues to grow and thrive, he believes good leadership is needed to find innovative ways to foster positive, desirable growth, while holding firm to the city’s original vision.
“Having smart strategies and being efficient in our economic vision and execution will be very important to attract the right growth, while being fiscally conservative in meeting the public infrastructure demands,” he said. “I’ve tried to act on this principle everywhere I’ve lived. Serving on city council offers an opportunity to do that as I work with other council members and residents to address the important issues Enterprise is facing.”
Johnson has resided in Enterprise off and on since 1985, first coming to the Wiregrass in 1974 to attend flight school at Fort Rucker. He was later assigned to Fort Campbell, Kentucky, then assigned to Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, before returning to Fort Rucker in 1985.
Johnson lived in Enterprise from 1985-1988, then moved to Germany from 1988-1991, participating in the Gulf War in 1991. He spent a brief time back in Enterprise for 6 months attending the fixed wing course in 1991, before being stationed at Hunter AAF in Savannah, Georgia from1991-1993. He went to Korea in 1993-1994, before moving back to Enterprise in 1995.
Stationed at Fort Rucker from 1995-1998, both Johnson and his wife moved to Korea from 1998-2001. They came home for good, stationed at Fort Rucker from 2001-2004 before retiring.
“My entire life had been serving others,” Johnson said. “My career in the Army and now civilian life, I have learned to listen to the voices of others. With my current involvement in the community, my leadership skills, as an Army Officer and citizen preparedness background, Coffee County Community Emergency Response Team Coordinator (CC-CERT), I feel that I can use that experience and knowledge to bring our city staff and elected officials together to work on the challenges that Enterprise faces.
“I believe fresh ideas and perspective are healthy to the political/democratic process.”
Johnson listed his top priorities as:
1 — Working for the good of the citizens of Enterprise and Coffee County
2 — Working with the Enterprise School Board to ensure our city schools continue to provide the highest quality of education to our children and to be the top rated school system in Alabama.
3 — Working with local law enforcement, public awareness campaigns, and help from residents in Enterprise; we can make our neighborhoods safe.
4 — Needs to be continued emphasis on improving the city’s infrastructure — Water, Sewer, Streets
5 — Emphasis on economic development
6 — Relations with Fort Rucker need to continue.
Johnson sees the following issues facing Enterprise in the next few years?
• Managing growth of the city population and resulting city services in a cost effective manner.
• An aging infrastructure that needs updated and managing the resources effectively to maintain that infrastructure.
• Improving the business climate that would encourage small to large business to relocate to Enterprise.
• Keeping city operational costs under control and spending resources more effectively through use of better processes and technology.
“Enterprise is growing, however, we still have that small town charm,” Johnson said. “I would like to keep that charm and develop Enterprise’s specialness as we grow into a larger city. Our people are very friendly and welcoming.
