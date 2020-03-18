jrotc photo

Submitted Photo

The EHS JROTC Wildcat Battalion organized and completed their annual Service Learning Project recently. The Wildcat Battalion Staff decided on a “Restock the Christian Mission Pantry Mission.” The cadets did an outstanding job and delivered the 1,580 pounds of donated goods to the Christian Mission on Monday, March 16. Pictured are (from left) Colby Clark, Henry Templin, Nathan Schmidt, Tyler Rathburn, Cory Wise and SGM Gary Price.
