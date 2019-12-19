JROTC lays wreaths at Bethlehem Cemetery

Bethlehem Baptist Church of Elba was honored and wished a “big thank you” to the Enterprise High School JROTC for its part in the “Wreaths Across America” and the 200th birthday party of our great state of Alabama.
Capt. Zane Wallace, Magdalene Jackson, Ivy Stone, Anna Swafford, Charles Frey and Micah Smith laid wreaths on the graves of the 32 military men buried in the Bethlehem cemetery. Capt. Wallace lead his JROTC cadets with respect for his country, state and school. The men buried in the cemetery took part in the French and Indian and Civil wars, World War I and World War II, and the Korean and Vietnam wars. They also placed the flag in the ceremonial wreath inside the Old Historical Bethlehem Church that was built in 1849.
The JROTC with the Clanton Battery of Elba, Faye Kyle, Angel Bundy, Stuart Mock and Steve Hutto lowered the U.S. flag to half-staff in memory of Joshua Watson who died in service. Wallace ask that Watson would be remembered for he was one of his JROTC trainers before Watson graduated from EHS.
The ceremony included the placing of the flags of every branch of service in the large wreath. The flags placed were the nation’s flag along with those of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, Merchant Marine, the POW/MIA Flag and the Confederacy.
Wreaths Across America and the 200th birthday for Alabama was sponsored by the U.D.C. members of the Gen. Edmond Winchester Rucker Chapter of Enterprise, Cathy Odom, Beth Cowen, Patsy Stephens, Donna Clark and Donna Smith. Also attending were Wallace’s father Terry Wallace and stepmother Holly Wallace.
