The 2019-2020 Enterprise High School Army JROTC Wildcat Rifle Team has continued its long tradition of excellence.
Cadets compete in precision and sporter class air rifle events, and the teams are undefeated in the Wiregrass Conference, which consists of 10 different JROTC programs.
Members of the rifle team recently competed in the JROTC postal tournament, open to all branches of JROTC from across the United States. Members of the precision and sporter teams qualified for the Army Service Championships, in Anniston. An outstanding performance by Cadet Charles Frey resulted in a tie, for first place nationally, with a score of 294 out of a possible 300.
While in Anniston, members will compete against Army JROTCs from across the nation. The teams and individuals will be competing in order to advance to the All Services National Championship, held at Camp Perry, Ohio, in March 2020.
At the beginning of the school year, cadets also designed a new logo for the rifle team.The logo is proudly worn on the team uniforms and displayed inside the rifle range.
In memory of Ensign Joshua Kaleb Watson, who was a former member and captain of the rifle team, team members have incorporated his initials into this new logo. This logo has been placed on every rifle to honor his legacy and ensure Watson has a special place with current and future team members.
