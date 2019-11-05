Enterprise High School’s JROTC Wildcat Battalion academic, drill, physical fitness and rifle teams performed well at the Pell City Invitational on Saturday.
According to JROTC Instructor and retired Sgt. Maj. Gary Price, the teams “did exceptionally well” and earned the overall first place Commander’s Trophy.
The battalion had two physical fitness teams compete. Team 1 — commanded by Colby Clark, who was the overall male winner for the day — finished first. The team consists of members Lauren Rodgers, Christopher Beltz and Daniel Babaran. Team 2 — commanded by Austin Butler — finished second and is made up of team members Nathan Schmidt, Jacob Tillery and Sam Rogers.
The academic team — featuring team members Alanna Jury, Caleb Lewis, Brandon Blackman and Luis Cardona — placed second. The team was commanded by Joshua Rodriguez.
Elsewhere, the Belles of the Blue Knights Drill Team — commanded by Amber Mayse — won first in Platoon Unarmed Inspection, first in Platoon Exhibition Unarmed and second in Platoon Exhibition Armed.
The Belles of the Blue Knights Color Guard, commanded by Rachel McCarty, placed second in Unarmed Color Guard and third in Armed Color Guard.
In other competition, the Blue Knights Drill Team, commanded by Edward Howell placed first in Platoon Exhibition Armed and the Blue Knights Color Guard, commanded by Cory Wise, finished first in Unarmed Color Guard and second in Armed Color Guard.
The Rifle Team, commanded by Zane Wallace, picked up a first place win with Morgan Werhan placing third in the Individual Rifle Match.
