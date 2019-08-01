Judge vacancy confirmed, hearing set

Chris Kaminski

 Ledger file photo

Gov. Kay Ivey’s office recently confirmed that it had received notification of a vacancy on the Coffee County District Court bench.

The vacancy was left by Chris Kaminski, who resigned after a state judicial committee created to oversee state judges filed three ethics violations against him.

Charges allege he benefited an attorney with whom he was romantically involved.

A hearing on his charges is scheduled for Aug. 6 in Montgomery.

The filing of the ethics violations came about on July 16, but no official confirmation could be obtained at the time as to whether Kaminski had stepped down.

Some avenues that could be pursued to fill the vacancy include the appointment of an interim judge or an appointment from Ivey until the position can be put on ballot for the primary on March 3, 2020.

