On Thursday at 1:50 a.m., the Enterprise Police Department responded to the 300 Block of S. Oak Ridge Drive on a call for a vehicle accident.
Responding officers discovered the vehicle in the accident was stolen and the occupants fled on foot. At 5 a.m., the Enterprise Police Department arrested and charged three juveniles with Theft of Property 1st degree. One of the juveniles received an additional charge of Receiving Stolen Property 2nd degree for possession of a stolen firearm.
Additional charges are pending on each of the juveniles.
