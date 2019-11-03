Keevert 60th anniversary

Gary and Karen Keevert

Gary A. and Karen J. Keevert will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Nov. 7, 2019.

Mr. and Mrs. Keevert were married at Mitchell Chapel, Hutchinson, Kansas.

They have four children: Michael Keevert of Huntsville; Suzy Gilbert of Fayetteville, Georgia; Tim Keevert of Wister, Oklahoma and Kevin Keevert of Daleville.

They have four grandchildren: Mollie, Christopher, Courtney and Brandon, and two great-grandchildren: Madison and Bryson.

Karen is an avid and Pro Quilter and Gary collects old Tonka trucks, and both enjoy going on cruises.

During the 60 years, they have lived in nine different states and have lived in or visited eight countries.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments