Kelly Monaghan is getting used to making changes.
The owner of Kelly’s Katering started her business at 701 N. Main Street about 14 months ago after working for photographer Tommy Dunaway for 23 years.
“That’s how I actually got into the catering business,” Monaghan said Friday morning. “We saw there was a need. We have a lot of restaurants that did catering, but Enterprise didn’t really have an event caterer.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted many small businesses around the world, let alone the city. Kelly’s Katering was one of them. With large gatherings put on hold and social distancing implemented to slow the spread of the virus, demand for big-event catering has dwindled.
“Through these past couple weeks, we’ve had quite a few events have to cancel on us,” Monaghan said. Based on that, we’ve had to re-create what we do. We had 12 big events where we had to do refunds.”
In the past year, she added to-go meals to introduce her business to the community. But in the past three weeks, she said, “We decided we were going to up it a bit and introduce everyday dinners, to-go meals.”
Kelly’s Katering has been offering to-go meals at lunch and dinner with a couple of entrees and a couple sides or “add-ons.” They offer curbside service or delivery. Offering daily service will be evaluated, she said.
“Some days are busier than others,” she explained. “We’re moving forward the best we can.”
And she’s doing it in a creative way. She uses Facebook to communicate with customers.
“We post our menu every Sunday on Facebook (@KellysKatering17),” Monaghan said. “People have an opportunity to respond to that. They can just comment below and say I want a two serving or a four saving, add this or add that. Or they can call me (475-4103) or text me. It’s kind of worked for us.”
An hour before the lunch hour, Tracie Waggerman is making cinnamon chips. Mary Lou Crush is slicing vegetables for the lunch entrees of a southwest taco salad and cheeseburger quesadillas.
Mary Lou’s granddaughter, Enterprise High School freshman Max Crush, is making a fruit salsa to go with those homemade cinnamon chips as Monaghan shows her how to prep the fruit.
The place smells wonderful.
Monaghan said she’s been grateful to the community for its support.
“HighPointe Church has used us for their Week of Generosity,” she said. “They’ve been blessing some of the different doctor’s offices and providing lunch for them. So, not only did the doctor’s offices get a blessing, but we got a blessing because we were able to provide the meal. It was a win-win for everybody. …
“We got to feed Dr. Jordan’s office twice this week. We got to feed the ER nurses. On Monday, we’re feeding all the urgent cares lunch. It extends off the Week of Generosity from Pastor Derek (Williams) and HighPointe Church. He has such a heart for our community.”
