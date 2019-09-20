Kinston 2019 Homecoming Court
Homecoming activities at Kinston will commence with the parade on Sept. 27 at 2:15 p.m., followed by a homecoming tailgate at the practice field from 4-6:30 p.m. Kinston School invites current classes, all alumni, class reunion groups, other groups, organizations, and businesses to have a tent and join in on the fun. The queen and her court will be presented at halftime during the homecoming game against Zion Chapel. Kick-off will be at 7 p.m. Pictured are (from left) Cadence Elmore, Freshman attendant; Griffin Holley, Sophomore attendant; Kinsy Mitchell, Senior attendant; Madison Holley, 2019 Homecoming Queen, Becca Senn, Senior attendant; Anna Taylor, Junior attendant and Claire McReynolds, Freshman attendant.

