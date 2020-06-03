KINSTON — The U.S. Postal Service has temporarily suspended operations at the Kinston Main Post Office, 216 N Main Street, Kinston, AL 36453-9998.
Kinston customers may pick up their Post Office Box mail and conduct retail transactions at an alternate location — the Opp Post Office, 710 Old Perry Store Road, Opp, AL 36467-9998. Hours of operation are Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Thursday, 9 a.m. to noon; and Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon. The Opp Post Office is closed on Sunday.
Mail delivery is not impacted by this temporary suspension.
The safety and well-being of both customers and employees is of utmost importance to the Postal Service. We will provide additional information as soon as it becomes available. The Postal Service appreciates its customers and apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.
Customers may call 1-800-ASK-USPS or go to the Postal Service’s website usps.com to get the location of additional nearby Post Offices and approved postal retail service providers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.