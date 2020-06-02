Kinston head football coach Rudy Free called it “a really good day for us.”
The Bulldogs started voluntary summer workouts under overcast skies Tuesday morning. A good turnout of players divided into two sessions.
“We had 30 this morning and I’ve got some other guys I know were out of town and I knew where they were,” Free said. “I think it’s pretty good. And mainly we’re doing (grades) 9-12 right now.
“It was a good day to get them back in and just see them, first and foremost. I hadn’t seen a lot of them for a while. It was just to get their feet wet. Not do too much, but started the process of getting them back in shape.”
The coach said players seemed to be energized as much as the coaches.
“They had a good attitude and seemed to be excited,” he said. “I told you before, sometimes when you’re off that long you don’t know if they’ll be excited to come back or not — but they were.”
Free said he spent Monday meeting with parents and walking them through the safety protocols to combat the spread of COVID-19.
“I thought it was important to meet with them to let them know how we wanted to do things. Just thought that would be beneficial in getting started,” the coach said.
He said he is hoping to “slowly progress” as the Bulldogs ease back into the sport after the forced layoff.
“My plan the month of June is to slowly progress,” Free said. “I told them hopefully by the end of June, we’ll be able to come back in July and really get back after it hard.”
The layoff added another work day to each week for Kinston.
“Generally, I usually go Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday to give them a four-day weekend, but we’re going to go Monday through Thursday this time because we’ve had so much time off,” he said.
Kinston provided hand sanitizer for players immediately upon entering the gym.
The safety protocols — including social distancing and a player bringing his own water — are top of mind.
“First and foremost, the safety of the kids and everybody involved is most important,” Free said. “We’re just trying to follow the protocols and guidelines they’ve set forth through the state. We’ll try to do the best we can to follow those, so hopefully, we’ll be able to play in the fall.”
