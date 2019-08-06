Enterprise Police Department

The Enterprise Police Department responded to a robbery call on Monday, Aug. 5, at 8:28 p.m. to La Bamba restaurant at 1009 Rucker Boulevard in Enterprise.

La Bamba employees and restaurant patrons advised EPD Officers that a white male brandished a handgun and demanded money from the cash register. The suspect took the money and fled the restaurant in an unknown direction. The suspect was approximately 5-6, 250 pounds, and was wearing a camo face mask and a black t-shirt. The suspect’s black t-shirt had a map of the state of Alabama of the back of it. No injuries were reported during this robbery.

The Enterprise Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division (CID) requests that anyone with additional information regarding this crime to contact the Enterprise Police Department at (334) 347-2222, or leave a tip at www.enterprisepd.com.

