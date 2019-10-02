The Enterprise Lady Wildcats (21-8, 4-0) defeated Prattville 25-20, 25-21, 25-21 to remain undefeated in region play on a special “Go Gold” night.
Donations were collected for childhood cancer awareness, and families affected by childhood cancer were honored between the JV and varsity games.
“This was done out of honor and respect for those families,” Enterprise head coach Janie Wiggins said. “To show them what they mean to us.”
The donations were collected for The Cure Starts Now Foundation in honor of Addy Kate White, who passed away in 2017 at just three months old. Addy was the daughter of Callie White, assistant Enterprise volleyball coach.
Wiggins said it was “an honor” to recognize a few of the many families affected by childhood cancer.
On the court, Enterprise handled Prattville to pick up a fourth region win. Morgan Harrelson had 23 assists, five aces and five digs. Ali Wiggins had 13 kills, six digs and three blocks. Rhiannon Keck had 12 digs and five blocks. Hannah Chang had five blocks and four kills.
Kamira Cooper had four kills and Tatiana Bonilla and Yasmeen Stallworth had nine digs and four digs, respectively.
The Lady Wildcats won without the services of starters Mya Carter and Addy Thompson, both nursing injuries. Carter suffered a knee injury during a recent game in Birmingham.
“We’re just very blessed,” Wiggins said. “It wasn’t bad -- nothing torn -- and doctors said she just needed to rest her knee up. We started easing her back into practice on Monday morning. We’ll have her back, but it’ll be a little bit. Addy has a shoulder issue. We don’t know exactly the extent of it, but we think she may just be out of alignment a little.”
Wiggins said the ability to win the game down two starters is a testament to the depth and will of the team.
“For them to go out there and execute and have faith in me and my ability to come up with the right plan and the right combination of players was everything,” she said. “Not only did they trust my ability, but they trusted each other. That’s everything. They had to believe they could do it. We’ve been working on the mental aspect of the game.”
Wiggins also commended the Enterprise High School Big Blue Band for performing at the game.
“The girls loved it,” Wiggins said. “They know what it takes for the band to get ready for their Friday night performances so for them to come out and support us just means a lot. That’s what I love most about Enterprise -- the support you get from other staff and organizations.”
Enterprise played a tri-match at Brewback Tech on Tuesday night and will play Jeff Davis -- another region matchup -- on Thursday night before traveling to Mobile for a tourney.
