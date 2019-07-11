Enterprise volleyball players this week have been participating in a team camp along with various other teams from around the area.
The camp, hosted at the EHS gym, was held from Monday, July 8 to Wednesday, July 10. Throughout the three-day camp, players worked with college coaches and players/former players on volleyball fundamentals.
Fundamentals and drills were part of the first two days of the camp, with Wednesday being a day strictly for competition among the teams.
According to Enterprise Head Coach Janie Wiggins, the camp coaches and staffers emphasized different specialties such as serving and defensive positioning.
Schools participating in the camp were Enterprise, Opp, Goshen, G.W. Long, Geneva, Dauphin, Coppinville and Andalusia.
Members of the talented staff working with players were: Montevallo Coach Katie O’Brien; Erica Bunch, coach at Maclay and former FSU player; Shawna Laurendine, coach at Mississippi College; Dr. Ritchie Dulaney, coach at Coastal Alabama South; Ariel Dulaney, player at University of Massachusetts Lowell; Kris Clay, former player at Jacksonville State; Alex Wiggins, player at Alabama State; and May Lewis, player at Alcorn.
Wiggins said the camp is a yearly occurrence, but this year’s has been the best due to the talented staff present and the “great group of players” in attendance.
