Emily Moshell has been a part of the Long Blue Line for 14 years. She is the current Miss Lakeside.
She has been a member of the volleyball, softball, and cheer.
Moshell plans on attending Auburn University and studying Chemical Engineering. She received the Spirit of Auburn Scholarship.
Over the years, Moshell has racked up a ton of accolades and participated in so many clubs and leadership roles.
» Freshman year: Offensive Player of the Year in volleyball and UCA All-American Cheer.
» Sophomore year: MVP in and Defensive Player of the Year, and Mu Alpha Theta
» Junior year: Math Team, Scholars Bowl, MVP in Youth Leadership Barbour and Drama Club.
» Senior year: All-American Cheer, All-Star Cheer, Drama Club, Scholars Bowl, and Math Team
Some of Moshell’s favorite memories include volleyball camp with the team at FSU and winning Camp Champs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.