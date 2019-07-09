Enterprise fell from contention in the 2019 Alabama Ozone Rookie State Tournament after losing to Troy 4-3 on Monday.
Troy orchestrated a comeback in the bottom of the sixth and final inning to claim the victory.
The game was a low-scoring pitching contest through the first few innings. Troy held a 1-0 lead until Enterprise tied it in the fourth.
Enterprise grabbed the lead in the fifth inning. Troy misfired a pitch and Dawson Peacock, on third, raced home.
In the top of the sixth inning, Enterprise’s Cade Henderson added another score and looked to have the game in hand.
In the bottom of the sixth, with two runners on base and one out, Troy doubled and sent one home to bring the score to 3-2. Later, with the bases loaded and with two strikes and two outs, Troy singled and tied the game before singling again to take to the win.
Enterprise started the tournament against Gordo, winning 15-0, and then defeated Troy on Saturday in the ten-team double elimination tournament. On Sunday, Dothan defeated Enterprise to set up the rematch versus Troy.
