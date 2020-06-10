Lurleen B. Wallace Community College (LBWCC), along with Enterprise State Community College, has partnered with Wayne Farms in Jack to provide ten industrial electronics/mechatronics apprenticeships.
This partnership marks the first time two colleges have partnered together to sponsor apprentices for a local employer.
Apprenticeships have been proven to prepare workers for highly-skilled jobs while meeting the needs of business and industry. Competency-based models focus more on the apprentice’s ability to demonstrate competencies in an observable and measurable way.
“This model provides an employer with a way to determine whether the apprentice is gaining in competency,” said Jennifer Hall, Associate Dean of Adult Education, Workforce Development, and Continuing Education at LBWCC.
“The ‘earn while you learn’ concept combines on-the-job training with related technical instruction provided by LBW.”
LBWCC’s Adult Education Program offers a pre-apprenticeship program for individuals interested in becoming an apprentice.
“We work closely with the business to define the required competencies and align them with our program’s curriculum,” Hall said.
Through a partnership with the Alabama Office of Apprenticeship, LBW’s industrial electronics/mechatronics competency-based apprenticeship will serve as the model for the state.
“The Alabama Office of Apprenticeship is proud to partner with LBW Community College to meet the training needs of one of Alabama’s great employers,” said Josh Laney, Director of the Alabama Office of Apprenticeship.
“The apprenticeship developed with LBW and Wayne Farms is serving as an example of the kind of flexible and responsive programs that are possible. We are looking forward to more opportunities with LBW to expand on this foundation and serve the workforce needs in the region.”
For additional information regarding apprenticeships, workforce development or adult education, contact Jennifer Hall at jmh@lbwcc.edu or (334) 493-5315.
