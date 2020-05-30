As of June 1, 2020, Lurleen B. Wallace Community College is smoke-free, vape-free and tobacco-free.
“We are creating a healthier environment for all to live, work and learn by eliminating tobacco use on our campus,” said LBWCC Interim President Dr. Chris Cox.
The policy bans inhaling, exhaling, burning, carrying, or possessing any lighted product, including cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, or any other lit product. It also bans the use of electronic cigarettes or similar devices, and smokeless tobacco such as dip, chew, snuff, or snus.
All LBWCC locations, are smoke-free and tobacco-free, including instructional sites, housing, athletic facilities, grounds, parking lots and vehicles owned, leased, or rented by the College. All college employees, students, visitors, vendors and contractors are required to comply with this policy.
“Use of tobacco and vaping products have shown serious health implications,” said LBWCC Associate Dean of Institutional Advancement, Dr. Arlene Davis.
“By implementing this policy we hope to promote healthy behaviors that can continue for a lifetime.”
As more local workplaces implement strict non-smoking policies, LBW aims to prepare our students for employment opportunities by taking a social normative approach and encouraging a healthy lifestyle.
All students, faculty and staff share in the responsibility for adhering to and enforcing the policy.
Cessation information is available for students in the student affairs office and for employees in the human resources office.
LBW joins numerous colleges nationwide in pursuing a healthier environment for students, staff and visitors.
For more information, contact Associate Dean of Institutional Advancement, Dr. Arlene Davis at 334-881-2390.
