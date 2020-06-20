ANDALUSIA — LBWCC recognizes academic excellence of students named to the Dean’s List each semester. To qualify, students must be a full-time student and maintain a 3.5-3.99 grade point average.
Local students included:
COFFEE SPRINGS — Amber Courtland Sawyer
ELBA — Destenee Cambrea Cole; Justin Michael Hall; Dawson Samuel Odom
ENTERPRISE — Bethany Noel Badger; Garrett Edward Bogart; Caleb Vann Griffin; Edwin Rene Juarez; Sydney Leah Pridgen
KINSTON — Regan Shae Hawthorne; Zachary Slade Jacobs; Amber Lee Medlock
SAMSON — Steven E Findley; Chester Lee Holley
