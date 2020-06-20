ANDALUSIA — LBWCC recognizes academic excellence of students named to the President’s List each semester. To qualify, students must be a full-time student and maintain a grade point average of 4.0. Local students who made the Chancellor’s List include:

ELBA — Kristen Violet Tart; James Dexter Watkins

ENTERPRISE — Autumn Taylor Funderburg; Morgan Leigh Godwin

FORT RUCKER — Ferlyn Joy B Inocencio

KINSTON — Kelly Alexis Brooks; Haley Michelle Farris; Dylan Christopher Mixon

SAMSON — Braden Keith Chamblee; Alex Lee Williams

